Bria Myles Is Maybe Dating NBA Baller Victor Oladipo And They Are Melanin Glory
- By Bossip Staff
Did Bria Myles Shoot Her Shot?
Victor Oladipo has had a miraculous glo up. Last year he was playing for the OKC Thunder as Russell Westbrook’s sidekick, getting called a bum the whole time. Now he plays for the Indiana Pacers, is an All-Star and is balling out of control. Also, he lost some weight and is showing off his new bod. One person has noticed and her name is Bria Myles.
She shot the hell out of her shot and was even at the Pacers game looking like a snack for her bae. See how that works? Either way, if they do become an item, they are melaniny majesty and we want parts. Can we watch?!