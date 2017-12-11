Congratulations! Beautiful & Brainy Banger JuJu Gets Her Master’s Degree

Someone we actually like…

JuJu Graduates With Her Master’s Degree

LHHNY’s JuJu has no worries. The beautiful and brainy banger who made headlines after Cam’ron revealed that their 10-year coupledom was over, is moving on to bigger and better—and upping her education.

The model announced this weekend that she graduated from Barry University with her Master’s in Administration.

Not only that, her “Pudd” Yandy Smith also came to her graduation for some offer some black girl magic style support.

Flew out here just for this hug. So proud of my puuuud @iamjuju_ A post shared by Yandy Smith-Harris (@yandysmith) on Dec 9, 2017 at 1:50pm PST

We’re proud of you JuJu, congrats!

What do YOU think about JuJu getting her Master’s?