WELP: Mary Norwood Adjacent Ceasar Mitchell Says His Audi Was Stolen Outside His Home

Ceasar Mitchell’s Car Stolen

Well, this is unfortunate. A former Atlanta Mayoral candidate is reporting that his high-end vehicle was nabbed right outside of his home.

Ceasar Mitchell who finished sixth in the race to be the city’s Mayor before endorsing Mayo Mary Norwood, says his 2009 Audi Q7 was stolen.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, officers were dispatched to Ceasar’s house after the politician reported that the blue car he left running with the keys inside and the doors unlocked was taken.

“The suspects hit the gate column and mailbox of the home as they sped from the scene,” an officer wrote in the report. “One of the door handles came off as a result and was found in the yard of Mr. Mitchell’s home.”

Fortunately for Mitchell, it just looks like the car was just taken for a joy ride and was found the same day in Northwest ATL.

Keys in the unlocked car? Gotsa be more careful!

Caesar Mitchell was the Mayoral candidate who got politically punched by Kasim Reed who called him and (defeated) Mary “one man, one woman, two losers.”

