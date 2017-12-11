So The Bullied Keaton Kid’s Mom Has Raised $50K And Everyone Feels Scammed
- By Bossip Staff
Keaton’s Mom Raises Thousands
We’ve all seen the viral video of Keaton crying his eyes out and being very confused about the state of bullying. He’s been getting pushed around in school, made a viral video and tugged at America’s heartstrings. Celebrities are behind him and all. But there’s a slight problem: his mother. She’s posted some very pro-Confederate thoughts and has derided players kneeling. And now she’s raised upwards of $50K
And, well, we have questions. What the hell does he need $50,000 for? Paying off the bullies? New friends? Bully reparations? Take a look at the tweets of confusion…