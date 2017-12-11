So The Bullied Keaton Kid’s Mom Has Raised $50K And Everyone Feels Scammed

The power of the messages to rally around Keaton and the anti bullying movement have been remarkable. A gofundme has been set up to raise money for Keaton’s college fund. In less than 24 hours over 22K has been raised. #StandWithKeaton https://t.co/wAv76PRYGo pic.twitter.com/nuWVVd54HT — Davey Hudson (@Davey_Hudson) December 10, 2017

Keaton’s Mom Raises Thousands

We’ve all seen the viral video of Keaton crying his eyes out and being very confused about the state of bullying. He’s been getting pushed around in school, made a viral video and tugged at America’s heartstrings. Celebrities are behind him and all. But there’s a slight problem: his mother. She’s posted some very pro-Confederate thoughts and has derided players kneeling. And now she’s raised upwards of $50K

y'all putting money into Keaton's GoFundMe but won't buy your uncle an unlimited metrocard so he can get off your meemaw's couch and go job hunting. — Barry Whitehead (@inf) December 11, 2017

And, well, we have questions. What the hell does he need $50,000 for? Paying off the bullies? New friends? Bully reparations? Take a look at the tweets of confusion…