Angela Simmons Seen On The Scene At Rémy Martin, HYPEBEAST Art Week Event Featuring Playboi Carti

Angela Simmons Attends The House Of Remy Martin Presents The Hypebeast 100 Awards Afterparty

On Thursday, December 7th, Rémy Martin and HYPEBEAST celebrated the HB100 in Miami during Art Week with an intimate VIP dinner at the Faena followed by an after-party at the beach tent at Nautilus at Up & Down.

The dinner featured signature Rémy Martin cocktails and a Rémy Martin XO toast to honor the nominees – guests in attendance included Public School designers Maxwell Osbourne and Dao-Yi Chow, Kith’s Ronnie Fieg, Heron Preston, ASAP Rocky, Virgil Abloh and more.

All guests headed to the after party on the beach at Nautilus where supermodel Joan Smalls joined the party along with Danielle Bernstein of WeWoreWhat and Angela Simmons Guests danced the night away with Rémy Martin cocktails under the moonlight and enjoyed a surprise performance by Playboi Carti booked by the venue.

Check out photos from the party below, then hit the flip for more of Angela’s Art Basel adventures.