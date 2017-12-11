Angela Simmons Seen On The Scene At Rémy Martin, HYPEBEAST Art Week Event Featuring Playboi Carti

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 12

MIAMI BEACH, FL - DECEMBER 07: (R) Angela Simmons Attends The House Of Remy Martin Presents The Hypebeast 100 Awards After Party at Nautilus South Beach on December 7, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida.

(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Remy Martin)

Angela Simmons Attends The House Of Remy Martin Presents The Hypebeast 100 Awards Afterparty

On Thursday, December 7th, Rémy Martin and HYPEBEAST celebrated the HB100 in Miami during Art Week with an intimate VIP dinner at the Faena followed by an after-party at the beach tent at Nautilus at Up & Down.

MIAMI BEACH, FL - DECEMBER 07: (L-R) Dao-Yi Chow and Coltrane Curtis Attend The House Of Remy Martin Presents The Hypebeast 100 Awards After Party at Nautilus South Beach on December 7, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida.

(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Remy Martin)

The dinner featured signature Rémy Martin cocktails and a Rémy Martin XO toast to honor the nominees – guests in attendance included Public School designers Maxwell Osbourne and Dao-Yi Chow, Kith’s Ronnie Fieg, Heron Preston, ASAP Rocky, Virgil Abloh and more.

MIAMI BEACH, FL - DECEMBER 07: Playboi Carti Attends The House Of Remy Martin Presents The Hypebeast 100 Awards After Party at Nautilus South Beach on December 7, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida.

(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Remy Martin)

All guests headed to the after party on the beach at Nautilus where supermodel Joan Smalls joined the party along with Danielle Bernstein of WeWoreWhat and Angela Simmons Guests danced the night away with Rémy Martin cocktails under the moonlight and enjoyed a surprise performance by Playboi Carti booked by the venue.

Check out photos from the party below, then hit the flip for more of Angela’s Art Basel adventures.

Angela enjoyed rolling around Miami in style

🌸❤️Great Morning Miami ❤️🌸 Styling : @bdrstyling Outfit : @vanityluxlifestyle.co

A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

#NoCommission #ArtBasel2017 📸: @spicerpr

A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

Earlier #artbasel2017

A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

If you stay ready … you ain't got to get ready 👊🏽 #artbasel2017

A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

    Continue Slideshow

    Superwomen 💪🏾

    A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

    SunDay❤️Vibes #artbasel2017

    A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

    Just swanging haha #artbasel2017 @museumoficecream ❤️

    A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

    Sky Walker 🎶 #artbasel2017

    A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112
    Categories: Ballers, Bangers, For Your Viewing Pleasure

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus