Family Man Future Hosts Screening For ‘Ferdinand’ With His Freewishes Foundation

- By Bossip Staff
Rapper Future attends "Ferdinand" special screening hosted by Future & FreeWishes Foundation at Regal Atlantic Station on December 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for 20th Century Fox)

Future Hosts Screening For ‘Ferdinand’

In celebration of the release of 20th Century Fox’s FERDINAND, rapper Future and FreeWishes Foundation hosted a special screening on Saturday, December 9th in snowy Atlanta at Regal Atlantic Station.

Director: Carlos Saldanha
Producer: John Davis, Lori Forte, Bruce Anderson
Cast: Anthony Anderson, Gina Rodriguez, John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Daveed Diggs and Boris Kodjoe

Synopsis: Ferdinand is a young bull who escapes from a training camp in rural Spain after his father never returns from a showdown with a matador. Adopted by a girl who lives on a farm, Ferdinand’s peaceful existence comes crashing down when the authorities return him to his former captors. With help from a wisecracking goat and three hedgehogs, the giant but gentle bovine must find a way to break free before he squares off against El Primero, the famous bullfighter who never loses.

