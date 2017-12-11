Family Man Future Hosts Screening For ‘Ferdinand’ With His Freewishes Foundation

Future Hosts Screening For ‘Ferdinand’

In celebration of the release of 20th Century Fox’s FERDINAND, rapper Future and FreeWishes Foundation hosted a special screening on Saturday, December 9th in snowy Atlanta at Regal Atlantic Station.

Director: Carlos Saldanha

Producer: John Davis, Lori Forte, Bruce Anderson

Cast: Anthony Anderson, Gina Rodriguez, John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Daveed Diggs and Boris Kodjoe

Synopsis: Ferdinand is a young bull who escapes from a training camp in rural Spain after his father never returns from a showdown with a matador. Adopted by a girl who lives on a farm, Ferdinand’s peaceful existence comes crashing down when the authorities return him to his former captors. With help from a wisecracking goat and three hedgehogs, the giant but gentle bovine must find a way to break free before he squares off against El Primero, the famous bullfighter who never loses.