Mutombo Finger: Beyoncé Hits Brooklyn Brewery With Cease & Desist Over “Bieryoncé” Sales
You can’t just go around using Beyoncé‘s likeness any ol’ way you please.
According to Pitchfork, a hipster-y Brooklyn brewery has learned this lesson the hard way. The owner of Lineup Brewing, Katarina Martinez, said she was inspired to create the hoppy bottle of suds after suffering the misfortune of missing a Beyoncé concert despite purchasing tickets.
Beyoncé, or her watch-dog legal team, caught wind of the brew and sent Martinez a cease and desist order faster than Solange’s right cross.
“As a Hispanic, female run business, I am very inspired by her so I thought I’d pay homage,” Martinez told Pitchfork. “We’re disappointed she didn’t take it as a compliment, but oh well. It was fun while it lasted!”
Sorry, but Yoncé doesn’t sell libations.