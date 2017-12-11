Knifed Up: K. Michelle Gives The Date She’ll Completely Cave In Her Copious Cakes

WELP…

K. Michelle Reveals Date Of Butt Reduction Surgery

Pour out a lil Henny on ice—and make it very special.

K. Michelle is very serious about getting back to her natural baaaawdy and she’s apparently already enlisted a doctor for assistance. The “Kimberly: The People I Used To Know” songstress was a guest on “Ebro In The Morning” and in between speaking on her new project, she kept it all the way real about her faux fatty.

According to K, who’s openly admitted to knifing up and then reducing her copious cakes, told the radio hosts that she’s getting ALL the “foreign objects” out of her fatty in January.

“I think it was a trend for me,” said K. “January 12, I literally have to lay down again to get these foreign objects out of my body,” she said. “People don’t talk about that. We all go to the same doctor. It’s the same doctor everybody in the industry go to, the same doctor to get their butt done. And now, we’ve lost weight, we’re having kids and things like that, and our butt has went another direction as well. Now you got to correct it. Now you got to go fix it. I was altering it, but now I’m getting it completely out on the 12th of January.”

They be like that bitch fake and lately I heard She been bleachin. I just look at you hoes like y'all still reaching. Lyrics: Talk To God Dec 8 A post shared by K. Michelle (@kmichellemusic) on Dec 3, 2017 at 7:16pm PST

She also spoke openly on her other alterations that include breast implants, and veneers but added that now she just wants to “be herself.”

“I had a big a–. I already had one. It was insecurity,” she said. “I was like, ‘I want a big a–, I want some titties, I want some teeth. This is what I wanna do.’ I just did it. It felt good. It was a temporary bandage on some issues with me and it felt good at the moment. Now I just want to be me, who my mama made me. This thing is heavy and I want it off, and I want my butt back. I would tell my little girls, you might see some changes and some things you want to do to yourself, but think long and hard because this is what I did and this is what I had to do and spend all that money to reverse it just to get back to me.”

Kid tested mother approved! #milf #photoshootsathomebedifferent A post shared by K. Michelle (@kmichellemusic) on Nov 28, 2017 at 12:42am PST

K also spoke on some scary health issues she went through this year. Remember when she told fans she’d been incorrectly diagnosed with Lupus?

The songstress and her fiance Dr. Kastan Sims are still planning on expanding their family with twins via in-vitro fertilization.

Watch K. speak on her personal life and new album on “Ebro In The Morning” below.