“Most Decorated Detective In NYPD History” Defends Eric Garner’s Killer Cops On The Premium Pete Show [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Image via YouTube/Premium Pete Show

Former NYPD Detective Ralph Friedman Defends Eric Garner’s Killers

Ralph Friedman is considered the most decorated detective in NYPD history. He is also a CAPED crusader when it comes to justifying the death of Eric Garner and the techniques that police use when apprehending a “suspect”.

Friedman appeared on the latest episode of The Premium Pete Show. Check out what he had to say below.

“Take-down hold”?!? Get the f**kkkkkkk outta here with that bulls#!t.

You can listen to the episode in its entirety below.

