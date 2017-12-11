“Most Decorated Detective In NYPD History” Defends Eric Garner’s Killer Cops On The Premium Pete Show [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Image via YouTube/Premium Pete Show
Former NYPD Detective Ralph Friedman Defends Eric Garner’s Killers
Ralph Friedman is considered the most decorated detective in NYPD history. He is also a CAPED crusader when it comes to justifying the death of Eric Garner and the techniques that police use when apprehending a “suspect”.
Friedman appeared on the latest episode of The Premium Pete Show. Check out what he had to say below.
“Take-down hold”?!? Get the f**kkkkkkk outta here with that bulls#!t.
You can listen to the episode in its entirety below.