IT SNEAUXED IN LOUISIANA & Hilarious Shenanigans Flooded The Internet
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 20
❯
❮
It Snowed In Louisiana & Hilarity Ensued
2017 has been a whole lotta “NAH” with a sprinkle of “YES” that peaked when it snowed in LOUISIANA (AND Houston AND Atlanta at the SAME DAMN TIME) this past weekend in the rarest winter anomaly (maybe ever) that stirred up hilarious shenanigans across the state and social media.
Peep the hilarious shenanigans over the very rare Louisiana snow on the flip.
Continue Slideshow
Heyyyy #SnowBae