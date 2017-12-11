IT SNEAUXED IN LOUISIANA & Hilarious Shenanigans Flooded The Internet

Im from Louisiana it doesn’t snow here often 😂❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/jAD0p8MZzQ — Da'Quan Bellard (@AlmightyChipp) December 8, 2017

It Snowed In Louisiana & Hilarity Ensued

2017 has been a whole lotta “NAH” with a sprinkle of “YES” that peaked when it snowed in LOUISIANA (AND Houston AND Atlanta at the SAME DAMN TIME) this past weekend in the rarest winter anomaly (maybe ever) that stirred up hilarious shenanigans across the state and social media.

When Louisiana has a snow day 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/S3IcuhKmyP — ✞MM✞ (@michaelkillzz) December 8, 2017

Peep the hilarious shenanigans over the very rare Louisiana snow on the flip.