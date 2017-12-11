#BlackGirlMagic: Issa Rae, Mary J. Blige & Octavia Spencer Land Golden Globe Nominations
2017 Golden Globe Nominations
Some black girl magic got sprinkled into this year’s list of Golden Globe nominations. Issa Rae got her second Golden Globe nom for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy for “Insecure” and she (and Yvonne Orji) couldn’t be happier.
Octavia Spencer also landed a nomination for Best Supporting Actress for “The Shape of Water” and Mary J. Blige landed TWO; one for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for “Mudbound” and Best Original Song for “Mighty River”, also from “Mudbound.”
There were some snubs, however. Jordan Peele didn’t get his just due for “Get Out.” As previously reported it’s up for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy even though there’s clearly nothing funny about it and it’s for damn sure not a musical.
The lead actor in the film Daniel Kaluuya, is however up for Best Actor.
Tracee Ellis Ross was also surprisingly snubbed for Best Actress for “Black-ish.” Anthony Anderson is up for Best Actor, and “Black-ish” is up for Best Television Series, Comedy.
Will YOU be watching The Golden Globes Sunday, January 7???
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”
Alison Brie, ”Glow”
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Issa Rae, “Insecure”
Frankie Shaw, “Smilf”
Best Motion Picture, Drama
“Call Me by Your Name”
“Dunkirk”
“The Post”
“The Shape of Water”
“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
“The Disaster Artist”
“Get Out”
“The Greatest Showman”
“I, Tonya”
“Lady Bird”
Best Director, Motion Picture
Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”
Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”
Ridley Scott, “All the Money in the World”
Steven Spielberg, “The Post”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”
Ansel Elgort, “Baby Driver”
James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”
Hugh Jackman, “The Greatest Showman”
Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”
Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name”
Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”
Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”
Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game”
Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”
Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Meryl Streep, “The Post”
Michelle Williams, “All the Money in the World”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”
Helen Mirren, “The Leisure Seeker”
Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”
Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”
Emma Stone, “Battle of the Sexes”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”
Hong Chau, “Downsizing”
Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”
Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”
Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”
Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”
Tom Hanks, “The Post”
Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”
Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel Esq.”
Best Television Series, Drama
“The Crown,” Netflix
“Game of Thrones,” HBO
“The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu
“Stranger Things,” Netflix
“This Is Us,” NBC
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
“black-ish,” ABC
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Amazon
“Master of None,” Netflix
“Smilf,” Showtime
“Will & Grace,” NBC
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
“Big Little Lies,” HBO
“Fargo,” FX
“Feud: Bette and Joan,” FX
“The Sinner,” USA Network
“Top of the Lake: China Girl,” SundanceTV
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”
Claire Foy, “The Crown”
Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Deuce”
Katherine Langford, “13 Reasons Why”
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Biel, “The Sinner”
Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”
Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette and Joan”
Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette and Joan”
Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”
Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Chrissy Metz, “This Is Us”
Michelle Pfeiffer, “The Wizard of Lies”
Shailene Woodley, “Big Little Lies”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
Freddie Highmore, “The Good Doctor”
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”
Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”
Kevin Bacon, “I Love Dick”
William H. Macy, “Shameless”
Eric McCormack, “Will & Grace”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”
Jude Law, “The Young Pope”
Kyle MacLachlan, “Twin Peaks”
Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”
Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
David Harbour, “Stranger Things”
Alfred Molina, “Feud: Bette and Joan”
Christian Slater: “Mr. Robot”
Alexander Skarsgard: “Big Little Lies”
David Thewlis: “Fargo”