BlackGirlMagic: Issa Rae, Mary J. Blige & Octavia Spencer Land Golden Globe Nominations

Some black girl magic got sprinkled into this year’s list of Golden Globe nominations. Issa Rae got her second Golden Globe nom for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy for “Insecure” and she (and Yvonne Orji) couldn’t be happier.

Thanks for the congrats, everyone! Much love to my #InsecureHBO family & congrats to the other nominees! #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/ZLMoyq11v0 — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) December 11, 2017

Yeeeeeeaaaassssssssss @IssaRae! 2-Time Golden Globe Nominee for @insecurehbo!!!!! Turn upppp!!!! Congrats to alllll the nominees thus far! — Yvonne Orji (@YvonneOrji) December 11, 2017

Octavia Spencer also landed a nomination for Best Supporting Actress for “The Shape of Water” and Mary J. Blige landed TWO; one for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for “Mudbound” and Best Original Song for “Mighty River”, also from “Mudbound.”

There were some snubs, however. Jordan Peele didn’t get his just due for “Get Out.” As previously reported it’s up for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy even though there’s clearly nothing funny about it and it’s for damn sure not a musical.

The lead actor in the film Daniel Kaluuya, is however up for Best Actor.

Tracee Ellis Ross was also surprisingly snubbed for Best Actress for “Black-ish.” Anthony Anderson is up for Best Actor, and “Black-ish” is up for Best Television Series, Comedy.

Congratulations to my blackish family on our @goldenglobes Nominations. Thank you to everyone that has watched and supported our show every week for the last four seasons! We could not have done this without you! #justakidfromcompton #goldenglobes A post shared by Anthony Anderson (@anthonyanderson) on Dec 11, 2017 at 7:55am PST

