Whooty And The Blowfish: Pleasantly Plus Model Iskra Lawrence Prances Her Pillowy Cakes Around South Beach

- By Bossip Staff
uk plus size model Iskra Lawrence was eating a popsicle while soaking up the sun in her lounger.

FAMA PRESS / Splash News

Iskra Lawrence Shows Off Her Thickness In Miami

While much of the celeb set descended on Miami this week to partake in Art Basel festivities, plus size model Iskra Lawrence coukdn’t pass up on the chance to frolic on the beach. Iskra was spotted splashing in the ocean and seductively sucking on a popsicle while rocking a black bikini.

Check out more photos below:

