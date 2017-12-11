Merry Chrimmuh! Filming Wraps For Season 2 Of “ATLANTA,” New Episodes Dropping Soon?

The Cast Of “Atlanta” Celebrate Finishing Filming Second Season

We knew we were going to have to wait until 2018 for new episodes of “Atlanta,” but it looks like the show may be returning sooner than we thought. This weekend cast members Brian Tyree Henry and Lakeith Stanfield posted photos from the show’s Season 2 wrap party.

Don’t call I️t Season 2. Tis ‘Robbin Season’ ❄️ 🍴 A post shared by 🐒 (@lakeithstanfield3) on Dec 10, 2017 at 8:17am PST

Lakeith’s caption originally featured a reference to February 2018, which was changed to January 2018 before being deleted entirely. So… We don’t know exactly when but we’re definitely keeping a close eye on the cast AND the FX website.