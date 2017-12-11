Preciousness: Kevin & Eniko Hart’s Updated Photo Of Lil Zo Is Causing Severe Baby Fever!

Preciousness: 3 Week Old Baby Zo Is Adorable

Kevin and Eniko Hart just dropped a photo of their precious baby boy and he’s soooo cute. He’s barely 3 weeks old but is already giving us fist pumps. Little man looks like both his parents to us.

Who do you think he looks like more?

Stunting like his daddy…. #BabyZo #Harts #ThisIsTheFaceHeMadeAfterPeeingOnHisMother 😂😂😂😂 #iGotTheFuckOutTheWay #iToldHerThatHeLookedLikeHeWasAboutToLetGo #SheDidntBelieveMe #SheLearnedTheHardWay 😂😂😂😂 A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Dec 11, 2017 at 11:17am PST

Kevin made fun of baby Zo making a splash on his mom moments before snapping his photo. Eniko also shared an adorable flick of Kevin’s older children helping out with their lil baby brother. How sweet!