Preciousness: Kevin & Eniko Hart’s Updated Photo Of Lil Zo Is Causing Severe Baby Fever!
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Preciousness: 3 Week Old Baby Zo Is Adorable
Kevin and Eniko Hart just dropped a photo of their precious baby boy and he’s soooo cute. He’s barely 3 weeks old but is already giving us fist pumps. Little man looks like both his parents to us.
Who do you think he looks like more?
Kevin made fun of baby Zo making a splash on his mom moments before snapping his photo. Eniko also shared an adorable flick of Kevin’s older children helping out with their lil baby brother. How sweet!