Exclusive: Young Buck Gets Slap On The Wrist After Trashing Gal Pal’s House

Tennessee Rapper Threatened To Burn Girlfriend’s House Down

Rapper Young Buck has received a minor slap on the wrist for threatening his girlfriend and kicking in her front door, BOSSIP has learned.

Young Buck – whose real name is David Darnell Brown – struck a deal with prosecutors late last month to “retire” his charges of vandalism and domestic violence if he stays out of trouble for six months, according to court documents obtained by BOSSIP.

Cops cuffed the “Shorty Wanna Ride” rapper in July 2016 after his girlfriend told them that he’d sent her text messages “telling me he was going to come over to my apartment and burn it down,” according to the woman’s affidavit.

Nashville Police said Young Buck, 37, then kicked in the woman’s front door and damaged the door frame. But he fled before police arrived.

We’ve reached out to Young Buck’s lawyer for comment.