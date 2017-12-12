Exclusive: Mary J. Blige Headed To Settlement Talks With Kendu Next Month

Mary J. Blige Divorcing Husband Kendu Isaacs

Mary J. Blige will try to hash out a settlement in her divorce with Kendu Isaacs in a last-ditch effort to keep the case from heading to trial.

Lawyers for the “Not Gon’ Cry” singer and her estranged husband will be in court next month for a “mandatory” conference in order to see if they can hash out their differences instead of heading to trial.

However, if the former couple cannot come up with a solution, their divorce case will head to trial in March 2018.

Possibly up for grabs is Blige’s several properties, cash and other assets. For his part, Isaacs has said that he hasn’t been able to work since Blige’s drove filing because she’s been trash talking him in the media.

Blige filed for divorce in 2016 from her husband of 15 years, accusing him of misappropriating more than $400,000 of her money on his mistress. A judge has ordered her to pay Isaacs $30,000 a month in temporary spousal support.