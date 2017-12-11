Father Knows Best? Lamelo And Liangelo Ball Each Sign To Play Pro Ball In Lithuania
LaMelo And LiAngelo Ball Sign To European Pro League
LaVar Ball already has one son in the league, but he won’t be satisfied until every son he’s got is a successful NBA player.
He made the somewhat controversial decision to pull not only his son LiAngelo out of college, but also his 16-year-old son LaMelo out of high school…all to focus solely on readying them for the league.
Well, it appears that his decision to halt their education paid off the way he intended today, as the Big Baller Brand reports that both the Ball boys will play pro-level ball in Lithuania.
We didn’t even know you could play overseas ball before age 18…but we’re assuming the rules are different over in the Eurasian part of the world?
Do you think this is a smart move? LiAngelo couldn’t even stay out of trouble through one good semester of college, and LaMelo hasn’t even finished the 11th grade. Do you think LaVar has the right idea putting his boys on track for basketball and basketball ONLY like this — education and maturity levels be damned?
Getty/Twitter