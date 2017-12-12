Proud Papa Preciousness…Again! Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Reveals Baby #3 Is On The Way
The Rock is about to be a father three times over!
The actor and his girlfriend of 10 years, Lauren Hashian are expecting another bundle of joy, less than two years after bringing their last babygirl Jasmine Lea into the world.
The Rock let a pic of the big-sis-to-be do the talking, and revealed that he is having yet ANOTHER little girl.
Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement – IT’S A GIRL! 🌺 @laurenhashianofficial and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby. Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil’ sis. And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana. All girls. One dude. And a boy dog. I wouldn’t have it any other way. #ItsAGirl #GratefulMan #TequilaTime 🌺🙏🏾🥃
Awww, sweet!
And if that wasn’t enough good news…the doting dad also revealed that his eldest daughter, 16-year-old Simone Garcia Johnson, will serve as the first-ever Golden Globes Ambassador (formerly ‘Miss Golden Globe’) for this year’s award ceremony.
What a morning for our ohana! Very proud of my first born @simonegjohnson carrying the torch for our industry’s #GoldenGlobes as the first ever #GoldenGlobesAmbassador. I’m also super impressed this 16yr old got up at 2am this morning to get ready — a full 2hrs before her maniac papa bear dad gets up to workout. 🤣👏🏾🤙🏾. #OurDNA #GoldenGlobesAmbassador #Nominations #75thGoldenGlobes
The Rock is outnumbered and he loves it! Good for him and his beautiful family.
WENN/Instagram