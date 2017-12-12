Proud Papa Preciousness…Again! Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Reveals Baby #3 Is On The Way

Dwayne Johnson Reveals Baby News

The Rock is about to be a father three times over!

The actor and his girlfriend of 10 years, Lauren Hashian are expecting another bundle of joy, less than two years after bringing their last babygirl Jasmine Lea into the world.

The Rock let a pic of the big-sis-to-be do the talking, and revealed that he is having yet ANOTHER little girl.

Awww, sweet!

And if that wasn’t enough good news…the doting dad also revealed that his eldest daughter, 16-year-old Simone Garcia Johnson, will serve as the first-ever Golden Globes Ambassador (formerly ‘Miss Golden Globe’) for this year’s award ceremony.

The Rock is outnumbered and he loves it! Good for him and his beautiful family.

WENN/Instagram