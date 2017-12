A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Dec 11, 2017 at 8:53pm PST

Beyonce Flaunts 4:44 Concert Outfit

Bey is obviously loving this post-baby cold-grit thickness she’s got going on.

During the Vancouver stop of her hubby’s 4:44 Tour last night, Bey reminded everyone what she’s working with in some black cutoff shorts, Givenchy boots, and a designer tee. Oh, and of course her blonde inches.

