Rachel Dolezal Is Still Trollig Us, Is Selling Black Dolls, Grape Soda Lollipops And Black History Calendars Online

Rachel Dolezal has pretty much disappeared from the scene since her memoir about pretending to be Black dropped earlier this year.

But with checks drying up and times getting hard — let Rachel tell it — she’s apparently had to come up with some creative streams of income.

A quick peek at RachelDolezal.com reveals that Rachel is scraping up dimes by selling a random assortment of “black interest” items. These include hommeade lollipops, in flavors like banana pudding, grape soda, and ripe watermelon.

In addition to that, she has a selection of rag dolls in varying black shades.

But get this…someone is actually buying what she’s selling. According to her website, her 2018 Calendar — featuring seductive photos of Rachel, sprinkled with Black History facts and inspirational quotes — is totally sold out.

Hmm…are you putting any of Rachel’s items on your Christmas shopping list?

