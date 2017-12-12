Let’s Get Buried: Twitter Is ROASTING Jagged Edge For A Horrible D.C. Performance
- By Bossip Staff
Jagged Edge Disappoints Fans
Jagged Edge has been making waves as of late trying to make their return to the R&B group throne. But they hit a snag in D.C., performing at the Filmore. Things went all the way left as they allegedly performed four songs, walked off the stage and left fans waiting.
And. They. Are. Not. Pleased. Fans are coming for JE’s necks and it’s ugly…hopefully the band can work things out and get everything back in order. In the meantime, look at the slander.