Let’s Get Buried: Twitter Is ROASTING Jagged Edge For A Horrible D.C. Performance

Jagged Edge Disappoints Fans

Jagged Edge has been making waves as of late trying to make their return to the R&B group throne. But they hit a snag in D.C., performing at the Filmore. Things went all the way left as they allegedly performed four songs, walked off the stage and left fans waiting.

Jagged Edge really made one of my favorite songs ever and y’all slander them on here. The DISRESPECK. And don’t @ me. I said what I said. pic.twitter.com/QFmuSz4Bs4 — Jai. 💛 (@theeJAISTER) December 11, 2017

And. They. Are. Not. Pleased. Fans are coming for JE’s necks and it’s ugly…hopefully the band can work things out and get everything back in order. In the meantime, look at the slander.