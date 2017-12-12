Sympathy Revoked: Rihanna Reacts To Scammy Keaton Jones Revelations PERFECTLY
Rihanna Deletes Keaton Jones Post
Yesterday, a young white boy named Keaton Jones completely turned the internet upside down on it’s head. Folks went from pitying a bullied kid to feeling scammed into sympathizing with his allegedly racist family.
Celebrities supported Keaton in droves, aiding with the boy being a trending topic in the first place, including Rihanna! This hasn’t been the first time Rih Rih has used her platform to try to bring attention to folks in oppressive situations. But, how did Rihanna react after Keaton’s scammy white supremacist mama was outed??
She DELETED the post and replaced it immediately with this:
Just heartbreaking!!!!! We're losing our babies to bullying!!! Teach your kids love and equality. Teach them about the beauty in uniqueness and how to embrace others' differences! I can't imagine what the families of these 2 young girls are feeling right now! But my heart breaks for you!! #BulliesKill
Just recently, two young ladies took their lives because of internet bullies. Rosalie Avila and Ashawnti Davis, only 13 and 10 years old. Rih is now shedding some light to her fans about the confirmed tragedies. MANY celebrities posted about Keaton and kept the posts rocking. Rihanna and Karrueche Tran noticeably retracted their sympathy.
How do YOU think other celebs should react to this, after hearing about Keatons mama loving her confederate history? Would you delete your support?