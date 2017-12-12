BabyMama4Ever: Is THIS Why Nipsey Hussle Is Dragging Lauren London Through Their Insufferable Situationship?

Nipsey Hussle Thinks Lauren London Should Suffer For Love?

Actress Lauren London once again dropped hints that she’s been rolling around with her baby daddy Nipsey Hussle. In a recent IG photo, the mother of two posted up a selfie, wearing a red bandana and hinting that it was approved by her crip repping baby daddy Nipsey. She wrote:

Rollin around with a crip LOL #HussleApprovedTheRag

Rollin around with a crip LOL #HussleApprovedTheRag 😝 A post shared by Lauren London (@laurenlondon) on Dec 10, 2017 at 10:38am PST

Nipsey even jokes about wanting to raw dog his baby mama on IG, but what does it mean?? Are they back together? Or has Nipsey reduced his baby mama to ’09 Cassie status???

Just about two weeks ago, Nipsey went out of his way to tell the world he was finished with their relationship and since then they’ve been looking real suspect–claiming each other like high schoolers with subliminals online. Why go through the trouble?

WELP, it seems like Nipsey is dropping hints as to why he’s dragging Lauren through a loop to get any attention in their long-term situationship, hit the flip to see.