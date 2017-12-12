Queen Bey’s Dusty Waffle House Dishrag Of A Husband Is Getting RE-FLAMED & It’s Hilarious

Twitter Vs. Dusty Crusty Hov (AGAIN)

Look, we love Rap Dad Hov and his iconic catalog. He’s the GOAT. But that will never stop us from laughing at the hilariously petty slander that flared up YET AGAIN when Queen Bey posted A pic of them together (where he looked like the dustiest Waffle House dishrag ever) and set him up for another CLASSIC roasting.

some days jay z look like the uncle & some days jay z look like the auntie pic.twitter.com/MWI32uNR4g — jaron (@TrilliamClinton) December 12, 2017

Peep the latest hilariously P E T T Y Humpback Hov roasting on the flip.