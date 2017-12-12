Call Gabby Douglas: Simone Biles Claps Back At Messy Miserables Roasting Her Hair
First Gabby Douglas, now Simone…
Simone Biles Responds To Hair Criticism
It be ya own people.
Simone Biles recently responded to a slew of Internet trolls who hated on the hair she wore while making her honorary debut as a Houston Texans cheerleader.
On Sunday the elite athlete excitedly shared photos from her debut at Texas’ NRG Stadium.
And while most people sent Simone congratulatory messages for getting the first ever honorary gig that included custom-made boots, a uniform and pom-poms….
a few messy miserables relentlessly roasted her hair.
While that was Simone during practice, during the actual game the 4’9 Olympic gold medalist switched it up and looked like this;
Dear les misérables, mind ya business and oil ya ankles. You’re ashy.
See Simone’s response to the shade on the flip.
Simone wants to know if her critics look perfect all the time.
We’ll answer that for her. No, Simone your one bundle of beauty supply hair having critics do not.
Simone’s boo thang Stacey Ervin came out to see her cheer.