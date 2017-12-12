Call Gabby Douglas: Simone Biles Claps Back At Messy Miserables Roasting Her Hair

First Gabby Douglas, now Simone…

Simone Biles Responds To Hair Criticism

It be ya own people.

Simone Biles recently responded to a slew of Internet trolls who hated on the hair she wore while making her honorary debut as a Houston Texans cheerleader.

On Sunday the elite athlete excitedly shared photos from her debut at Texas’ NRG Stadium.

And while most people sent Simone congratulatory messages for getting the first ever honorary gig that included custom-made boots, a uniform and pom-poms….

can’t wait to cheer at my first game 🏈

GO HOUSTON TEXANS ‼️ pic.twitter.com/K4ijVE86ud — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) December 10, 2017

a few messy miserables relentlessly roasted her hair.

you should’ve kept it in a bun… pic.twitter.com/wQTvwUg17i — Miss Uzi (@Fentzslay) December 11, 2017

sis that texture don't match regardless. WAY too much leave out SSISIISISSS — Pomegranate Queen👏🏾 (@champagnegina) December 11, 2017

While that was Simone during practice, during the actual game the 4’9 Olympic gold medalist switched it up and looked like this;

I had such an amazing experience cheering at the Texans Game ❤️

Definitely a memory to last forever! pic.twitter.com/dvLmlClfk6 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) December 11, 2017

Dear les misérables, mind ya business and oil ya ankles. You’re ashy.

