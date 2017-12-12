“Dad” Arrested After Posting Him Beating & Shaving His Daughter’s Hair For Downloading Snapchat [Video]
By Bossip Staff
Alex Harrison, a 33-yr-old father from Louisiana, was arrested this week for posting a video on Facebook live showing him hitting his teenage daughter with a belt and then shaving off her hair. All this…because the girl downloaded Snapchat to her phone.
The video of the dad shaving and beating his daughter is so graphic we have decided to put it on the second page. You have been warned…