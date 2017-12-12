The Purge: NFL Networkers Donovan McNabb, Marshall Faulk, Ike Taylor And Heath Evans Outed As Man-Meat Exposers

Image via Getty

NFL Networks Analysts Accused Of Sexual Misconduct

We tell you every single day that the purge will not be stifled and today is no different.

According to Bloombergd, NFL Network analysts Donovan McNabb, Marshall Faulk, Ike Taylor and Heath Evans have all been accused of SERIOUS sexual misconduct with a former wardrobe stylist at the station.

Jami Cantor says that Marshall Faulk invited her to his hotel room and whipped out his penis, pinned her against the wall and demanded that she perform oral sex on him. Cantor also says that Fault regularly fondled her breasts and asked invasive questions about her sex life. For example: Do you like Black men? What’s your favorite position? Do you enjoy oral sex?

McNabb is no longer employed by NFL Network, but during his time there he allegedly sent Cantor sexually explicit messages.

Ike Taylor is said to have sent Cantor several sexual photographs in addition to a video of himself masturbating in the shower.

Heath Evans also allegedly sent Cantor nude photos on several occasions and asked her for sex.

Faulk, Taylor and Evans have all been suspended pending an investigation.

We gotta say, four grown men coworkers who prey on one woman like this is pretty disturbing. What were they doing? Having group chat about what perverse sexual abuse they would do each day?

