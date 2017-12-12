Some Sweet Swirl Lovin’: Khloe Kardashian Sappily Captions Suckface Photo With Baller Babydaddy

Knocked Up Khloe Dedicates Coupled Up Photo To Tristan Thompson

Possibly pregnant Khloe Kardashian was photographed at LAX this weekend, presumably going to see her boo Tristan Thompson in Cleveland and it’s safe to say the reunion was a happy one because just last night she posted this old kissy face snap:

❥The day I met you, my life changed. Thank you my love!❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 11, 2017 at 9:03am PST

Khloe’s caption is super sappy sweet: ❥The day I met you, my life changed. Thank you my love!❥

Awwwwwww…

And while Tristan hasn’t posted anything on IG since Thanksgiving, his last post features his boo Khloe!

Happy thanksgiving y'all #thankful 🦃 A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on Nov 23, 2017 at 1:11pm PST

If these two truly are starting a family together, do you think they really have what it takes to make it last forever?