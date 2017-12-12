Some Sweet Swirl Lovin’: Khloe Kardashian Sappily Captions Suckface Photo With Baller Babydaddy
- By Bossip Staff
Knocked Up Khloe Dedicates Coupled Up Photo To Tristan Thompson
Possibly pregnant Khloe Kardashian was photographed at LAX this weekend, presumably going to see her boo Tristan Thompson in Cleveland and it’s safe to say the reunion was a happy one because just last night she posted this old kissy face snap:
Khloe’s caption is super sappy sweet: ❥The day I met you, my life changed. Thank you my love!❥
Awwwwwww…
And while Tristan hasn’t posted anything on IG since Thanksgiving, his last post features his boo Khloe!
If these two truly are starting a family together, do you think they really have what it takes to make it last forever?