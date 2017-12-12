Exclusive: Kirk Frost’s Alleged Baby Mama Has Paternity Case Thrown Out

Jasmine Washington Sued Kirk Frost Over Supporting Baby Kannon

The “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” reality TV starlet who accused fellow co-star Kirk Frost of secretly fathering her son has had her case about the matter thrown out.

Georgia family court Judge Debra Turner has closed ex-stripper Jasmine Washington’s paternity suit against Frost – but it was all down to an apparent technicality.

Washington sued Frost last year to prove he fathered baby Kannon and said in court papers that she was essentially the married father of five’s kept woman. She said he gave her a monthly allowance and use of a car in exchange for being with him. However, she said after her baby was born and she tried to break things off, Frost began denying that Kannon was his and cut her off financially.

Judge Turner gave Washington two weeks to track down Frost and serve him with her paternity complaint or the case would be dismissed. Washington accused Frost of evading service, and her lawyer Tony Mathis told us they would go as far as getting a warrant to force him to accept the court papers.

Washington eventually tracked down Frost and he agreed to accept service, but it was some two months after the judge’s deadline, a Gwinnett County Court rep confirmed to BOSSIP.

That means that the mom of one will never see her day in court on the case.

Meanwhile, neither Washington nor Frost have ever definitively established publicly that Frost fathered baby Kannon. Frost and his long-suffering wife and co-star Rasheeda have separated as a result of the alleged affair.

Mathis told us over the summer that Frost planned to take a paternity test and if he was the dad, pay child support.

With the case dismissed, Frost and Washington may have agreed to an out of court settlement for the baby. We’ve reached out to lawyers for Frost and Washington for comment.