BYE WIIIIIG: Here’s How Brielle Biermann Reignited Her NeNe Leakes Beef
Brielle Biermann Shades NeNe Leakes Again
Although it looks like NeNe Leakes has eased up on attacking her, Brielle Biermann isn’t ready to call a truce with the real housewife. As previously reported things were brutal between Kim Zolciak’s daughter and NeNe amid claims that NeNe’s house was infested with roaches.
We don’t have roaches!” wrote NeNe in a since-deleted post. “If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky p***y! Please know I will get You all the way together when you start f***g wit me and mine! Go somewhere and let the air outta those fake lips, fake titties and fake a** because you will never be @kylejenner Yo trashy mama should have taught you better! My home is Brand New but you guys were so jealous of it, you couldn’t even give a compliment. You had to stoop so low and be so disgusting #racisttrash #jealous #KKK #thirsty you better run yo a** back to a child’s place #youwannaactgrown?
Now after weeks of calm, Brielle sent some shade NeNe’s way.
After TheShadeRoom asked their readers to name the “girl group” consisting of NeNe, Kenya and Cynthia…
Brielle had a suggestion; “Xstinct.”
Now that’s so nasty and so rude. It makes sense for Brielle to bash NeNe and Kenya who claims that Kim Z wanted to “pimp her out” for John Legend tickets, but it looks like Cynthia was an innocent bystander.
NeNe knows people see her as a threat and she’s calling someone out for being a hypocrite.
People think when you speak your truth, your opinion that you are shady, distasteful, wrong etc. people speak their opinions everyday when they leave a comment in my box which they are entitled too but what amazes me more than anything is when little ole me have an opinion I’m hiring, firing, a bully, on a sabotage campaign, drunk, ugly, fucked up, a liar, mean, something is wrong with me, imma stripper, bipolar, Chile my wig is a mess, i have wronged everybody yet THEY have done NOTHING but be cute, look amazing, classy, the best friend and beautiful! GET THE FUCK OUTTA HERE #threat #boss #nowruntelldat #Queen #keepingit1000 #livinginmytruth #donthatetheshine #lifeofnene #isaidwhatisaid #gonnastaywinning #alwaysgonnaeat #alwaysgonnahaveanopinion #when1doorclosesanotheralwaysopens