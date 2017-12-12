BYE WIIIIIG: Here’s How Brielle Biermann Reignited Her NeNe Leakes Beef

Where is Kim Zolciak???

Brielle Biermann Shades NeNe Leakes Again

Although it looks like NeNe Leakes has eased up on attacking her, Brielle Biermann isn’t ready to call a truce with the real housewife. As previously reported things were brutal between Kim Zolciak’s daughter and NeNe amid claims that NeNe’s house was infested with roaches.

We don’t have roaches!” wrote NeNe in a since-deleted post. “If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky p***y! Please know I will get You all the way together when you start f***g wit me and mine! Go somewhere and let the air outta those fake lips, fake titties and fake a** because you will never be @kylejenner Yo trashy mama should have taught you better! My home is Brand New but you guys were so jealous of it, you couldn’t even give a compliment. You had to stoop so low and be so disgusting #racisttrash #jealous #KKK #thirsty you better run yo a** back to a child’s place #youwannaactgrown?

Now after weeks of calm, Brielle sent some shade NeNe’s way.

After TheShadeRoom asked their readers to name the “girl group” consisting of NeNe, Kenya and Cynthia…

#NameThatGirlGroup 👯👯👯 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Dec 10, 2017 at 5:50pm PST

Brielle had a suggestion; “Xstinct.”

Oop! #BrielleBiermann stepped into The Shade Room being petty 😩 #KenyaMoore #NeneLeakes #CynthiaBailey (View previous post) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Dec 10, 2017 at 6:23pm PST

Now that’s so nasty and so rude. It makes sense for Brielle to bash NeNe and Kenya who claims that Kim Z wanted to “pimp her out” for John Legend tickets, but it looks like Cynthia was an innocent bystander.

mood A post shared by Brielle (@briellebiermann) on Dec 9, 2017 at 1:46pm PST

