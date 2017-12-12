Still Going Strong: Idris Elba Spotted With His Copious Curve Having Bae At His Christmas Party

- By Bossip Staff
Cutely coupled up…

Idris Elba Spotted With Sabrina Dhowre

Idris Elba and his leading lady were recently spotted celebrating the upcoming holidays. DJ Dris hit the turntables at Kadie’s Cocktail Bar & Club with his girlfriend 29-year-old former Miss Vancouver Sabrina Dhowre.

The copious curve having banger and the actor were joined by rapper Stormzy and British host/journalist Maya Jama.

The couple who’ve reportedly been dating for 7 months coupled up and took pictures and Sabrina had her super thick Somali baaaawdy fill out a form-fitting dress.

Well damn!

Sabrina also added on Instagram that she’s the “brains in the relationship.”

When you’re the brains in the relationship and he’s the beauty 😒 @idriselba #justjoking

A post shared by Sabrina Dhowre (@djgotback) on

More Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre on the flip.

La fleur

A post shared by Sabrina Dhowre (@djgotback) on

