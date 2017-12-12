Still Going Strong: Idris Elba Spotted With His Copious Curve Having Bae At His Christmas Party
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 5
❯
❮
Idris Elba Spotted With Sabrina Dhowre
Idris Elba and his leading lady were recently spotted celebrating the upcoming holidays. DJ Dris hit the turntables at Kadie’s Cocktail Bar & Club with his girlfriend 29-year-old former Miss Vancouver Sabrina Dhowre.
The copious curve having banger and the actor were joined by rapper Stormzy and British host/journalist Maya Jama.
The couple who’ve reportedly been dating for 7 months coupled up and took pictures and Sabrina had her super thick Somali baaaawdy fill out a form-fitting dress.
Well damn!
Sabrina also added on Instagram that she’s the “brains in the relationship.”
More Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre on the flip.