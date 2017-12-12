Numbers Don’t Lie: U.S. Cops Shot DOUBLE The Number Of People Previously Known, Blacks More Often The Victims

New Study Finds Police Shot Twice As Many People Over Six Year Period Than Previously Believed

It doesn’t take any studies for us to know too many people are shot and killed by police officers unnecessarily BUT a recent study showed we’ve been misled about the number of victims who suffered violence at the hands of cops in recent years.

U.S. officers of the law shot at 4,098 Americans between 2010 and 2016, twice the amount previously known with a higher number of those shot being black, Vice News reported Monday.

Of the 4,098 Americans shot between 2010-2016, 1,378 resulted in fatalities and 2,720 were non-fatal, while as many as 700 police completely missed their targets. Some 967 were shot and wounded but survived.

Data for the study came from 50 US police departments, representative of 148,000 officers serving 54 million people. According to Vice, the data also shows police shoot black people at a higher rate than any other data analysis has previously shown. The report also claims US Attorney General Jeff Sessions has “gutted” the Justice Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, which conducts federal training and accountability programs for local police departments.

Cities that adopted the Justice Department’s recommendations saw a 32 percent decline in officer-involved shootings in the first year, but Sessions believes the federal government should not get involved in local policing matters.

In other words Jeff Sessions is inept AF, just like ol’ Cheeto.