YUUUUP! Trey Songz Shows Off His Poon Pummeling Package In Pink Drawls

For the ladies and some of you fellas…

Trey Songz Poses In His Underwear

Trey Songz just took a page out of “Meat Print Papi” The Game’s book. The R&B crooner wants you to feast your eyes on his poon pummeling pipe that’s encased in some pink Calvin Kleins.

Oh Trigga, you girthy bae you.

That’s not the only thirst trap Trey’s shared lately; he also posted this shirtless photo of his tatted up chiseled chest.

What do YOU think about Trey Songz’ thirst traps???