YUUUUP! Trey Songz Shows Off His Poon Pummeling Package In Pink Drawls

- By Bossip Staff
WENN.com

For the ladies and some of you fellas…

Trey Songz Poses In His Underwear

Trey Songz just took a page out of “Meat Print Papi” The Game’s book. The R&B crooner wants you to feast your eyes on his poon pummeling pipe that’s encased in some pink Calvin Kleins.

Okayyyyy! #TreySongz doing it for the ‘gram tah 👏🏽 day👏🏽 👀👀

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Oh Trigga, you girthy bae you.

That’s not the only thirst trap Trey’s shared lately; he also posted this shirtless photo of his tatted up chiseled chest.

A post shared by treysongz (@treysongz) on

What do YOU think about Trey Songz’ thirst traps???

