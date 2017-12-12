Malignant Make-Up Malevolence: Kylie Jenner Lugged By Her Lube-Filled Lips For Exorbitant $360 Beauty Products

Image via Tracey Jay/Photo Image Press/Splash

Kylie Jenner Blasted For Ridiculous Beauty Product Prices

Kylie Jenner clearly thinks that some of y’alls love for her will prompt you to spend damn near TWO $200 dates on her latest stolen beauty supply venture.

I have developed for you guys the most amazing luxury brushes ever. I am very excited! Real brushes don’t compare to synthetic brushes. Different performance/quality/everything. I am 100% down to do an entire synthetic line in the future which will ultimately be cheaper. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) December 10, 2017

The youngest Kardashian-adjacent launched some new make-up brushes that are priced at $360 and is trying her damnedest to convince you that she HAS to charge that amount

I always fight for the lowest price on all my products. Here are some other real brush lines for reference pic.twitter.com/mOxwmFJJcM — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) December 10, 2017

Ironically, she is pricing her brand at a ridiculous level, yet when comparing her line to other brands in the market, she describes her competition as “real”.

So you want people to pay $360 for your “fake” brand? Ok.

But i hear you guys, love you guys and truly just want the best. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) December 10, 2017

When it got too hot in the kitchen, Kylie tried to knock herself down another peg and play the “I understand the plight of you brokies” card.

