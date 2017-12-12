Malignant Make-Up Malevolence: Kylie Jenner Lugged By Her Lube-Filled Lips For Exorbitant $360 Beauty Products
Image via Tracey Jay/Photo Image Press/Splash
Kylie Jenner Blasted For Ridiculous Beauty Product Prices
Kylie Jenner clearly thinks that some of y’alls love for her will prompt you to spend damn near TWO $200 dates on her latest
stolen beauty supply venture.
The youngest Kardashian-adjacent launched some new make-up brushes that are priced at $360 and is trying her damnedest to convince you that she HAS to charge that amount
Ironically, she is pricing her brand at a ridiculous level, yet when comparing her line to other brands in the market, she describes her competition as “real”.
So you want people to pay $360 for your “fake” brand? Ok.
When it got too hot in the kitchen, Kylie tried to knock herself down another peg and play the “I understand the plight of you brokies” card.
Flip the page to see how people dug into her likely modify azz.
¿When’s the last time you seen someone get dragged in Español?