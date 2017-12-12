SMH: Lady Threatened To “F-cking Kill” Everyone After Puffing In Airplane Lavatory Arrested

Woman Busted Smoking On Airplane Arrested For Making Threats

Get a grip lady! A woman on a recent 90-minutes flight was so strung out off of tobacco she felt she need to sneak a smoke in an airplane restroom and when she got busted, it went horribly wrong.

Valerie Curbelo, 24, was on a Southwest Airlines flight from Portland, Oregon, to Sacramento, California when she was caught messing with the airplane smoke detector. Reportedly, when she was escorted back to her seat by flight attendants, she started having a disturbing outburst, screaming that she would “fucking kill” everybody on the plane if it didn’t land.

“I swear, if you don’t f-cking land, I will f-cking kill everybody on this fucking plane!” Curbelo shouted.

Southwest Airlines provided a statement about the strange incident to the Sacramento Bee:

“Our reports from flight attendants indicate a customer violated federal laws by both smoking onboard an aircraft and by tampering with a smoke detector in an aircraft restroom. Our Crew enforced the regulation and that was followed by the passenger outburst,” Southwest Airlines said. “The safety of our crew and passengers is our top priority and we take all threats seriously.”

Her tripping out landed her Sacramento County Jail where she was booked on the charge of making criminal threats. Take a look at the video of her outburst below.