Foul Play? Dutch Model Falls 20 Stories After Drug-Fueled Freaky Fling With Fluid Swappin’ Swingers

Model In Malaysia Falls To Her Death After Swinger Party

Well-known 18-year-old Dutch model Ivana Smit was enjoying her freaky-deeky lifestyle when she met her death after taking up with some American swingers according to Express UK.

Ivana is said to have gone to the 20th floor room around 5am on Thursday and was found naked and deceased on a 6th floor balcony.

Although the police say they don’t see any signs of criminal intent, Ivana’s father isn’t buying it as neighbors reportedly heard shouts and an argument. Daddy Smit also says that the American couple she was with were swingers who frequently take models to their apartment for drugs and sex parties.

Alcohol and ecstasy were both found in Ivana’s system. Her uncle is skeptical of the police intentions.

“The police do not look at her mobile phone. The police do not want to say whether the drugs were taken when they were alive. The police also do not want to say whether traces of sexual intercourse have been found. We want a full investigation.”

This sounds shady as HELL. Granted, sounds like ol’ girl was faded, but falling from the 20th floor is no “natural cause”.

