Bae Of The Day: Bow Wow And Future’s Ex Joie Chavis Made An IG Sand Assle And Whoo Lawd

- By Bossip Staff
I’m Gucci. #mybeachisbetta 🌊

A post shared by Joie Chavis (@joiechavis) on

Joie Chavis Is Bae

Joie Chavis has been in the news all 2017 for tossing Bow Wow to the curb then dating Future. The newfound attention has made people notice that she’s a baddie and a half. And recently, as you saw in the above pic, she put her cakes in sand and set the internet on fire. Now we see what the big fight was about. Get it, bae. We’d try to take you from Bow Wow, too.

🖤

A post shared by Joie Chavis (@joiechavis) on

Serene

A post shared by Joie Chavis (@joiechavis) on

A post shared by Joie Chavis (@joiechavis) on

Last restock on this dress 😎 Available in Rust & Black @shopshai

A post shared by Joie Chavis (@joiechavis) on

Side eye AF 👀 Dress: @shopshai

A post shared by Joie Chavis (@joiechavis) on

It’s all in the eyes ✨ #holidayready #shopthislook @shopshai

A post shared by Joie Chavis (@joiechavis) on

    Never let up

    A post shared by Joie Chavis (@joiechavis) on

    A post shared by Joie Chavis (@joiechavis) on

    Let’s go, lil kitty kat.. 📷: @chrispaulthompson

    A post shared by Joie Chavis (@joiechavis) on

    I’ll run from you right now how good you look.

    A post shared by Joie Chavis (@joiechavis) on

    A post shared by Joie Chavis (@joiechavis) on

    Casual done right. Sweatsuit: @shopshai 💋

    A post shared by Joie Chavis (@joiechavis) on

    Less is more. #lookatthattan 🙃

    A post shared by Joie Chavis (@joiechavis) on

    Stay gracious ✨Outfit: @shopshai

    A post shared by Joie Chavis (@joiechavis) on

