BOSSIP Exclusive: Eve Talks “The Talk, ” The Royal Engagement And Her Favorite Rapper

BOSSIP Interviews Rapper/Actress Eve About Her New Role On CBS “The Talk”

BOSSIP Managing Editor Janeé Bolden recently sat down with rapper/actress Eve about her role as the newest co-host to join the ladies on CBS’. Check out their chat below.

Janeé Bolden: Congratulations on your new role, we’re sure you’ve heard it enough but it’s great to see your evolution.

EVE: I love that word, I have to say, being in this position, we’ve talked about it, my friends and stuff, this probably wasn’t the planned thing but it just came at a perfect time and it feels perfect. I love it.

JB: You’ve done TV before but that was scripted, this is live daytime talk, how is it different?

E: I feel like I’m on theatre every day. The great thing for me is the only people who know my personality, like the ins and outs, are friends and people who spend time with me, so this is a great platform to allow people to see who I am and see my personality and I feel like I’ve never really had that platform before to really show people. So that’s an exciting thing for me.

Is it hard sharing your personal experiences and opinions?

EVE: It can be, I’ve teared up twice since I’ve been on the job already, but at the same time it’s kinda nice. I’m not the best at social media, I feel like I don’t share that much. I am a slow sharer, so being on this, where you are talking about topics and stuff — my first week I was like ‘I don’t know if I want to say this much…’ — but after I started opening up, it actually feels good. It actually feels nice that there could be people in the audience or people watching that feel the same way. It’s nice, the support that you get from the audience.

It was only your first or second day when there was so much controversy with Nicki Minaj’s fans…

EVE: Yes child. That was like my second day at work. I realize I’m on a show like this. No matter what we say or what we talk about, good or bad, people are going to have an opinion and I’m just going to have deal with it. Some people don’t deserve responses. Any kind of social media, you kinda want to clapback, but you’re giving them what they’re looking for. I’m learning, I’m definitely learning but at the same time everyone is entitled to their opinions regardless.

