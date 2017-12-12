Scary Azz: Bacon Grease Scented C.O.’s Shook, Say Colin Kaepernick’s Rikers Visit Jeopardizes Their Safety

Image via Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Rikers Correctional Officers Feel Endangered After Kaepernick Visiti

Despite not having a job in the NFL anymore, Colin Kaepernick is still rubbing people the wrong way and we love it.

According to NYDailyNews, the revolutionary ex-baller took his talents to Rikers Island to speak to the inmates and provide them some hope and encouragement.

#7’s appearance at the infamous correctional facility brought instant backlash from the prison guards. The union representing the C.O.’s pettily pulled their sponsorship of a Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

Moreover, the guards complain that Kaep will incite the inmates to rebel against them and possibly become violent…

“This will only encourage inmates to continue to attack Correction Officers at a time when we need more protection,” said Elias Husamudeen, president of the Correction Officers Benevolent Association.

Other officers are offended that Kaepernick once wore socks with cops dressed as pigs.

“Once again, correction officers find themselves caught in Mayor de Blasio’s political con-game,” Husamudeen said. “This is yet another brazen display of the hypocrisy of this mayor who pretends to support us in public, yet does everything possible to jeopardize our security in private.”

Stop ya bloodclaat cryin’.