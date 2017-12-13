Dorito Diablo Dumped Dastardly Deplorable Roy Moore & Sunk To A Newer New Low

Trump Distances Himself From Roy Moore & Sparks Chaos

Just when you almost lost faith in humanity (for the millionth time in 2017), Alabama (well, BLACK WOMEN in Alabama) stood up and showed out by electing Democratic Senate contender Doug Jones over deplorable sicko Roy Moore in a game-changing political defeat that ended with Trump turning his boil-speckled back on the very man he endorsed publicly.

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Trump throwing Roy Moore to the wolves on the flip.