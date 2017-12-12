Sounds About White: Jada Pinkett Drags “Girls Trip” Neglecting Golden Globes For Audaciously Asking Tiffany Haddish To Present

Jada Pinkett Slams The Golden Globes Over Tiffany Haddish Snub

It’s no secret that 2017 has been Tiffany Haddish’s breakout year. Her critically praised performance in Girl’s Trip opened a handful of seemingly impossible doors for the comedian, including hosting SNL and getting lots of airtime across all sorts of platforms. She made Girls Trip A HIT.

Tiffany’s costar Jada Pinkett is now raising an obvious question surrounding Golden Globes nominations. Why wasn’t Tiffany Haddish nominated?

I have so much to say on why @TiffanyHaddish was not nominated for a Globe… but I won't 🤐 — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 11, 2017

Actually I will… here we go… — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017

Jada explains that the Globes didn’t even give the film the time of day, literally! They refused to watch it, even after breaking box office records. Hit the flip to see the rest.