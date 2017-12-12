#MATTEMOISELLE: Rihanna Releasing 14 Shades Of Matte Fenty Beauty Lipsticks

- By Bossip Staff
Take…our…damn…money!

Rihanna Announces ##MATTEMOISELLE Lipstick Shades

Rihanna’s got another surprise for her Fenty Beauty fanatics. Bad girl RiRi announced today that that she’s releasing a line of matte lipsticks called #MATTEMOISELLE. The 14-shade collection features all colors of the rainbow ranging from brown to green.

Sza hs also been enlisted to model Midnight Wasabi, a forest green shade.

Shade: #MIDNIGHTWASABI. | Hold your wigs! #MATTEMOISELLE comin’ 12/26.

#MATTEMOISELLE will hit stores December 26.

 

Hit the flip to see Rihanna modeling one of her new shades.

We ain’t afraid to #CLAPBACK. #MATTEMOISELLE coming on 12/26 at 9AM EST

