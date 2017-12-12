#MATTEMOISELLE: Rihanna Releasing 14 Shades Of Matte Fenty Beauty Lipsticks
Rihanna’s got another surprise for her Fenty Beauty fanatics. Bad girl RiRi announced today that that she’s releasing a line of matte lipsticks called #MATTEMOISELLE. The 14-shade collection features all colors of the rainbow ranging from brown to green.
Sza hs also been enlisted to model Midnight Wasabi, a forest green shade.
#MATTEMOISELLE will hit stores December 26.
