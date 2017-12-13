No Pedos In Office: Alabama’s Black Population Made SURE That Pervy Roy Moore Lost The Senate Race

Roy Moore Loses Senate Race To Doug Jones

Democratic candidate Doug Jones just took over the Alabama Senate seat — a first in 25 years — after defeating acknowledged child molester and documented bigot Roy S. Moore.

Moore had been mired in scandal for months as news broke of his DECADES of sexual misconduct and repeated incidents of him hitting on and dating minors. Of course, America’s Orange had no problem backing a fellow creep and endorsed him wholeheartedly until the very end.

Fortunately, the African American population of Alabama SHOWED OUT at the polls this evening to make good and sure that Moore wasn’t making any decisions on behalf of their state’s interests for the next term. According to The Washington Post, 29% of voter turnout was African American — somehow beating out the total 26% of Alabama’s voting population that they comprise.

Of that number, 96% voted for Jones, carrying the Democrat all the way to office amid an an overwhelming 68% of White voters who went for Moore’s good ol’ boy politics (as another 2% wrote in some BS vote).

Clap it up for ‘Bama. They really helped us ALL dodge a bullet with this one. Of course, not everyone thinks so…

Congratulations to Doug Jones on a hard fought victory. The write-in votes played a very big factor, but a win is a win. The people of Alabama are great, and the Republicans will have another shot at this seat in a very short period of time. It never ends! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2017

