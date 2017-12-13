Black Women Saved Your Lil Wack A$$ Country Again. You’re Welcome. Now Where’s Our Money?

I’m very happy Doug Jones won, but white people, let’s keep some perspective here. We didn’t do this. Had it been left up to us, a pedophile would be headed to the Senate. We still have a lot of work to do. pic.twitter.com/ny2iT5lCx4 — Lorén (@SLTPhd) December 13, 2017

Black Women Vote For Doug Jones

Here we are. Doug Jones won the senate seat in Alabama over child molesting, racist, sexist Roy Moore. Hip, hip, hooray. But what’s probably the bigger news is who’s responsible: Black women voted overwhelmingly for Jones, providing 30 percent of the vote and voting above 90 percent. Meanwhile the MAJORITY of white people voted for Jones. The. Majority.

black women of Alabama walking into work tomorrow knowing they defeated their MAGA coworkers. pic.twitter.com/aUxxba3hkt — . (@_Vaun) December 13, 2017

Now everyone is celebrating black women, and rightfully so. But, um, what’s next. Y’all gonna thank us with some jobs? Some equal pay? Some NOT KILLING US? Anything? Just a hug? Nah, we good on that. So let’s enjoy how WE celebrated OUR victory. The rest of y’all can kiss the ring.