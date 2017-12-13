Black Women Saved Your Lil Wack A$$ Country Again. You’re Welcome. Now Where’s Our Money?
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15
❯
❮
Black Women Vote For Doug Jones
Here we are. Doug Jones won the senate seat in Alabama over child molesting, racist, sexist Roy Moore. Hip, hip, hooray. But what’s probably the bigger news is who’s responsible: Black women voted overwhelmingly for Jones, providing 30 percent of the vote and voting above 90 percent. Meanwhile the MAJORITY of white people voted for Jones. The. Majority.
Now everyone is celebrating black women, and rightfully so. But, um, what’s next. Y’all gonna thank us with some jobs? Some equal pay? Some NOT KILLING US? Anything? Just a hug? Nah, we good on that. So let’s enjoy how WE celebrated OUR victory. The rest of y’all can kiss the ring.