Sweet Matrimony-dom: LeToya Luckett Says New Hubby Tommicus Is “The Only Man My Mother Ever Liked”

LeToya Luckett has been in relationship before, but she’s never seen a love like THIS…and neither has her mama. Luckett is still high off of newly wed bliss, sharing more photos of her lucky day and even her vows to husband Tommicus Walker. In her vows, LeToya reveals that Tommi was the 1st and only man her mama approved of.

Take a look!

1st

I want to thank you for seeing me….

Thank you for being kind, Consistent &

Caring I couldn’t have designed a better mate, partner and friend, and I must thank God for giving me a gift that is exceedingly abundantly above all that I can imagine.

It’s crazy how you came into my life and fit in a way that only God could orchestrate.

Love is unbelievable acts & in inconvenient times.

You are what I prayed for

In my silent whispers to God

I couldn’t put you into words if I tried

He knew the desires of my heart

Even the ones I couldn’t put into words

He knew just what I needed

At times I felt overlooked, picked over and dismissed,

But now I Know that like Adam, God made everyone else unconcious, while He was molding me into the woman I was called to be just for you.

You’re The 1st & only man my mommy ever liked for me

Real talk ! & though she’s not here with us physically… My granny would’ve loved you.

I low key think she set this up ☺️ Tommi,

I will love you beyond your flaws

I will listen

When you’re weak, I’ll pray for your strength

I will honor you & our marriage at all times

I will respect you

I will hold your heart with integrity & love

I will stand with you

I will be honest

I will be kind & understanding

With patience & grace

I will Keep God in the center of this marriage

I will walk in love

& let love permeate everything I do ” I can’t imagine anything I couldn’t love you through ”

I love you Tommi ❤️