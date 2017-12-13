Sweet Matrimony-dom: LeToya Luckett Says New Hubby Tommicus Is “The Only Man My Mother Ever Liked”
LeToya Luckett Shares Her Wedding Day Vows
LeToya Luckett has been in relationship before, but she’s never seen a love like THIS…and neither has her mama. Luckett is still high off of newly wed bliss, sharing more photos of her lucky day and even her vows to husband Tommicus Walker. In her vows, LeToya reveals that Tommi was the 1st and only man her mama approved of.
Take a look!
1st
I want to thank you for seeing me….
Thank you for being kind, Consistent &
Caring I couldn’t have designed a better mate, partner and friend, and I must thank God for giving me a gift that is exceedingly abundantly above all that I can imagine.
It’s crazy how you came into my life and fit in a way that only God could orchestrate.
Love is unbelievable acts & in inconvenient times.
You are what I prayed for
In my silent whispers to God
I couldn’t put you into words if I tried
He knew the desires of my heart
Even the ones I couldn’t put into words
He knew just what I needed
At times I felt overlooked, picked over and dismissed,
But now I Know that like Adam, God made everyone else unconcious, while He was molding me into the woman I was called to be just for you.
You’re The 1st & only man my mommy ever liked for me
Real talk ! & though she’s not here with us physically… My granny would’ve loved you.
I low key think she set this up ☺️ Tommi,
I will love you beyond your flaws
I will listen
When you’re weak, I’ll pray for your strength
I will honor you & our marriage at all times
I will respect you
I will hold your heart with integrity & love
I will stand with you
I will be honest
I will be kind & understanding
With patience & grace
I will Keep God in the center of this marriage
I will walk in love
& let love permeate everything I do ” I can’t imagine anything I couldn’t love you through ”
I love you Tommi ❤️
My Vows 1st I want to thank you for seeing me…. Thank you for being kind, Consistent & Caring I couldn’t have designed a better mate, partner and friend, and I must thank God for giving me a gift that is exceedingly abundantly above all that I can imagine. It’s crazy how you came into my life and fit in a way that only God could orchestrate. Love is unbelievable acts & in inconvenient times. You are what I prayed for In my silent whispers to God I couldn't put you into words if I tried He knew the desires of my heart Even the ones I couldn't put into words He knew just what I needed At times I felt overlooked, picked over and dismissed, But now I Know that like Adam, God made everyone else unconcious, while He was molding me into the woman I was called to be just for you. You’re The 1st & only man my mommy ever liked for me Real talk ! & though she's not here with us physically… My granny would've loved you. I low key think she set this up ☺️ Tommi, I will love you beyond your flaws I will listen When you're weak, I'll pray for your strength I will honor you & our marriage at all times I will respect you I will hold your heart with integrity & love I will stand with you I will be honest I will be kind & understanding With patience & grace I will Keep God in the center of this marriage I will walk in love & let love permeate everything I do " I can't imagine anything I couldn't love you through " I love you Tommi ❤️
How sweet. The couple was married on 12/10/17 in Austin, Texas. The new bride also showed off photos of a second wedding gown! She wore this fancy gown apparently after she said her vows. Hit the flip to see.
One of the best shoots of my life!!! Every bride should experience a moment like this! Thank you @munaluchibride & @stylistjbolin l❤️ve y’all for life!! 😘😘❤️❤️ #Repost @munaluchibride ・・・ She's married now!! And we're crushing on that @nardosdesign gown 💕 We can not WAIT to reveal the Winter 2017 Munaluchi cover featuring the newest #munaluchibride @letoyaluckett! Stay tuned for the cover reveal this week. ✨ Until then, enjoy this sneak peek video by @55media. Congrats again Letoya and Tommicus. We can't wait to share your love story! 💍 . #MunaWinter17 #letoyaluckett #walkerdowntheaisle . . . Creative Direction: @munaluchibride | Asst. Creative Direction: @dureevents | Wardrobe Stylist: @stylistjbolin | Asst Stylist: @alyshaantoinette | Photography: @stanlophotography | Video: @55media | Makeup: @glamourrx |Hair: @miguelofdallas | Venue: @theadolphushotel | Publicist: @susiejuan | Asst to Editor: @lizzybonnemua