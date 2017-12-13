Troll Tide! Twitter Ruthlessly Roasts RITZ-y Soup Cookie Roy Moore’s Crimson Red Neck Over Election Loss

Image via Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty

Twitter Reacts To Roy Moore’s Senate Election Loss In Alabama

Last night, the people of Alabama shot down pedophiliac and problematic Roy Moore and ended his chances of taking power in the United States government.

The loss was especially sweet in light of the aforementioned credible accusations that Moore preyed on young girls as objects of his affection while he was in his mid-30s.

Ain’t it like Roy Moore to not take no for an answer. — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) December 13, 2017

