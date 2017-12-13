Troll Tide! Twitter Ruthlessly Roasts RITZ-y Soup Cookie Roy Moore’s Crimson Red Neck Over Election Loss
- By Bossip Staff
Twitter Reacts To Roy Moore’s Senate Election Loss In Alabama
Last night, the people of Alabama shot down pedophiliac and problematic Roy Moore and ended his chances of taking power in the United States government.
The loss was especially sweet in light of the aforementioned credible accusations that Moore preyed on young girls as objects of his affection while he was in his mid-30s.
Slander fire was coming in hot-and-heavy from all angles
This is a tepid example of how ugly it got for the hood(ed) ol’ boy last night.
Flip the page to peep the viciously hilarious reactions.