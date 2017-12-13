WHY?! Police Nauseatingly Cuff & Hold Innocent 11-Year-Old Black Girl At Gunpoint While Searching For WHITE Murder Suspect

Grand Rapids Police Investigated After Cuffing Innocent Black Child

The Grand Rapids Police Department has opened an internal investigation after an 11-year-old girl was unwarrantedly held at gunpoint by officers, handcuffed and then thrown in the back of a cruiser last week. Reportedly,GRPD was there looking for the girl’s aunt, Carrie Manning, who was wanted for allegedly stabbing her little sister at a home a few blocks away and was believed to be armed with a knife. ‘

Manning is a 40-year-old white woman! Not an 11-year-old child.

All of this was caught on body cam footage, and their police Chief called it “nauseating”.

“It made me feel scared and it made me feel like I did something wrong,” 11-year-old Honestie Hodges told 24 Hour News 8. Honestie an Elementary school-aged child, was leaving though the back door of her home to go to the store when she was confronted by officers. Honestie and her mother said officers ordered the girl to walk backwards with her hands up, then put her in cuffs, patted her down and put her in the back of a cop car.

“The whole time they are telling her to come down, I’m telling them, ‘She’s 11 years old. That’s my daughter. Don’t cuff her,’” Honestie’s mom Whitney Hodges said.

“When my mom was walking past, I was putting my hands through the little bars, banging on the windows, screaming, ‘Please don’t let them take me,’” Honestie remembered.

Grand Rapids’ police chief says it was “inappropriate” for some of his officers to hold an 11-year-old girl at gunpoint and handcuff her outside her home while searching for an attempted murder suspect. At a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Chief David Rahinsky said hearing the girl’s screams on bodycam video made him “physically nauseous” and that the situation was “a discredit to the way the community is being served.”

This sad displaying of policing is still being investigated.