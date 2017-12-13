Poor Thang: Diabetic Dad Rob Kardashian Is In A Sickly And Sad State Outside Of His Daughter Dream

Rob Kardashian Having A Rough Life

Tis the season to be jolly, but apparently Rob Kardashian isn’t feeling quite so merry. According to People.com reports, an inside source claims Rob is isolated and unhealthy and completely unmotivated by anything besides his daughter Dream.

The source tells PEOPLE that Kardashian, 30, is “in a sad state.” “He only cares about Dream and loves spending time with her, but that’s about it,” says the source of Kardashian and Chyna’s 1-year-old daughter. “He doesn’t seem excited about anything else.”

‘‘Tis the season 💙👀 A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardeshian) on Dec 8, 2017 at 9:55pm PST

He doesn’t seem that depressed if he’s posting stuff like this… Granted, this doesn’t say much about how he’s been doing with his weight loss journey.

According to the source, Kardashian — who has battled weight gain and depression — is “still struggling with his health.” “He isn’t dating,” the insider says. “He keeps himself isolated and mostly socializes with his family.” The source adds that Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner has been helping with Dream, and that Kardashian and Chyna, 29, are “still in disagreement when it comes to money.” But according to an insider close to Chyna, “It’s actually been pretty mellow between them.”

Let’s just hope it stays mellow between them, cuz LAWD knows we have all seen how ugly it gets when it’s not mellow riiiight?

Also, it’s probably best he’s NOT dating, considering his choices in the last couple years haven’t been the best.

