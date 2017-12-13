Shinin’: Boo’ed Up Beysus Flosses Her Golden Globes Backstage At Barclays

Beyoncé Wears Body Revealing Gold Gown For Jay Z Show

Beyoncé sure has been in a sharing mood as of late. The superstar singer recently took to her website and Instagram to share a gang of pics in an all gold look from one of Jay Z’s Barclay’s shows last month.

We love the boo’d up shots on the couch. Bey knows how to make over the top look good right? She wore a leopard-print gold dress that hugged her body and featured a sarong skirt that showed them yams. On her website Bey’s photos were captioned I Love Gooooold.

